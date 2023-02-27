Boise mayor to begin interviewing people for city council seats

The pool has been whittled down to nine applicants.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is interviewing people to fill two open seats on the city council this week. According to a press release, there were fifty-four people who applied for the two seats.

"Narrowing the pool was incredibly challenging," Mayor McLean said. "I am so inspired by the amazing breadth of talent, dedication to our community and willingness to serve the fifty-four applicants represent. I'm looking forward to the interviews and hope to discuss other opportunities in the city, as they come up, with others who expressed an interest in serving."

The mayor will be interviewing nine people. There are three applicants for District 3, the VP of High Impact Practices at College of Idaho Latonia Keith, realtor Suzanne Bergmann and former city council member Lisa Sánchez.

There are seven candidates for the at-large seat, former Democratic Senator Grant Burgoyne, self-employed entrepreneur Kathy Corless, co-founder of Valley Rock Capital, LLC George Haaland, the Interim Chair of the LDS Dems and the Vice Chair and a Precinct Captain for the Idaho Legislative District 18 Democratic Party Jordan Morales, Idaho State Representative Colin Nash and Patricia Nilsson, who ran for Ada County Board of Commissioners District 3 in 2022.

