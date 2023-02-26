Idaho nonprofit sends team to Ukraine for fourth time

Volunteers with 'Type of Wood Charities, Inc.' are bringing various supplies to rebuild parts of Ukraine and help people on the frontlines.

IDAHO, USA — It's been more than a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, and local Idaho nonprofits like "Type of Wood Charities, Inc." continue providing humanitarian aid.

"We've gotten to the point where folks wonder what's even going on anymore in Ukraine ... is there still a war going on," Rob Sturgill, Type of Wood founder, said. "Of course, if you've been watching the news lately, we realize that yes, it is still going on, and I think things are getting more difficult, more challenging."

To help out, Type of Wood gathers and sends various supplies over to Ukraine. Sturgill and some volunteers are on their way to Ukraine for the fourth time.

During the first two visits, the team primarily shuttled Ukrainians out of the country and into safety. But they have focused on bringing and delivering supplies for the most recent trips.

Once those supplies are in Ukraine, more volunteers take them to the frontline. Sturgill said he packed nine boxes of medical aid for this trip, including tourniquets, bandages and body armor.

"We have volunteer drivers who are going down to areas that are in the crossfire, and they're dealing with that on a regular basis," Sturgill said. "And so, [we're] trying to get them outfitted to help keep them as safe as possible."

The team is also picking up 12 commercial mixers for bread dough that's baked in ovens the nonprofit and several churches joined forces to buy. He said those churches bake upwards of 1,200 loaves of bread every day.

Volunteers also use mobile kitchens so people in need can have a hot meal, Sturgill said.

"A lot of these folks out on the front lines, I mean, they are literally living in their basements and in cellars and shelters where there just isn't a lot to sustain them," he said. "They are living on meager means, really have nothing, and so just warm food and a loaf of bread is sustaining life."

Type of Wood isn't the only Idaho nonprofit making a difference. The Full Gospel Slavic Church has organized various aid drives throughout the Treasure Valley, gathering warm clothes, sleeping bags, food and hygiene items.

Sturgill said some of the aid donated to the Treasure and Magic valleys last fall is finally getting delivered to Ukraine and that they hope to distribute it this upcoming week.

"We can make a difference all the way from Idaho," he said. "This aid that has been collected is getting delivered to the people in greatest need out on the front lines who are seeing the ravages of war on a daily basis."

Sturgill encourages people to donate money if they can. He said the best way to donate is through a trusted and reliable nonprofit.

"A lot of good people are doing a lot of good things," he said. "Folks who want to help, find yourself aligned with someone who is doing that, and those resources can make a huge difference."

In some cases, that money is used to help rebuild parts of Ukraine. Sturgill said they just sent over a load of lumber to build some homes and ensure people in need have a roof over their heads.

The Type of Wood team will be in Ukraine until March 8th.

