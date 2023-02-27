Icy Monday morning commute around southwest Idaho

Drivers on Highway 21 will encounter snow most of the way Monday morning. Watch for ice in other areas, including much of the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, Idaho — Rain and snow showers as well as hail over the weekend has left slick conditions and icy spots on roadways over much of the Treasure Valley. Stormy conditions are expected to continue into Tuesday.

The Idaho Transportation Department reported icy patches on Interstate 84 from Caldwell through Boise early Monday morning. Icy patches are also reported on US 95 from Weiser north and on Idaho highways 16 and 55 heading north from Ada County into the mountains.

Idaho highway 21 was snow-covered early Monday stretching from the area near Lucky Peak Dam, through Idaho City, and into Stanley and the Sawtooths. The Basin School District, which serves Idaho City and surrounding areas, called a snow day and canceled classes for Monday.

As of 7:40 a.m. Monday, there was one crash on westbound I-84 west of the Meridian Road interchange, with lanes of travel still open as crews respond on the shoulder. A disabled vehicle was reported on the Ten Mile ramp to eastbound I-84 No other major crashes or other road incidents have been reported for the morning. This story will be updated as conditions and other developments warrant.

