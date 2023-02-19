Woman dies from domestic violence incident in McCall

Police said the woman was found dead at the scene and a man was also injured.

MCCALL, Idaho — According to the McCall Police Department, a woman died following a domestic altercation and a man is in the hospital.

On Saturday, Feb. 18 around 4 p.m., the McCall Police, along with the Valley County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of domestic violence in McCall. While they were driving there, police said they received notice that shots had been fired in the house, which is on the 100 block of Eagle Shores Court.

When police arrived, they pronounced the woman dead on the scene and took the man to St. Luke's Hospital in McCall. The police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community.

According to McCall Police, they have asked Idaho State Police for help and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police urged victims of domestic violence to report all incidents. Further, that Rise Up 2 Thrive, a domestic violence resource, is in Valley County and can be reached at 208-382-5310.

