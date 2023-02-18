Meridian Police officers recognized for saving missing man found in remote area of Boise County

Detectives Matt Ferronato and Eric Stoffle with Meridian Police were recognized with the Life Saving Award for their efforts to bring a missing 77-year-old man home.

BOISE, Idaho — Detectives Matt Ferronato and Eric Stoffle with the Meridian Police Department were presented with the Life Saving Award from the Boise Elks Lodge on Friday in recognition of their heroic efforts.

In October 2022, Meridian Police asked for the public's help in locating 77-year-old Robert Trotter. The Meridian man was reported missing after he was last seen leaving the Central Valley Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

On Oct. 11, 2022, Ferronato and Stoffle began working the case after Trotter's phone last pinged in a remote area of Boise County. Police said Trotter "liked to go for drives into the foothills around Horseshoe Bend."

The dedicated Meridian officers stayed committed to the case instead of handing it over to the Boise County Sheriff's Office, who only had two deputies working at the time. They contacted Civil Air Patrol, the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit and the FBI to confirm information from Trotter's cellphone.

On Oct. 12, 2022, Trotter was found lying on a remote road in Boise County, according to Meridian Police. His vehicle was stuck and Trotter was suffering from "severe hydration."

Police said Trotter had been lying in the location for two days after his Jeep became high-centered and he was malnourished.

Fortunately, the 77-year-old was airlifted by Life Flight to a local hospital, where Meridian Police said he "was able to make a full recovery."

Friday's first annual Boise Elks Lodge Law Enforcement Award Luncheon recognized the life-saving efforts from detectives Ferronato and Stoffle. Meridian Police said without their determination, "the consequences would have been dire."

“The actions of these detectives highlight the efforts and dedication the men and women of the MPD provide to our community every day,” Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said. “We are very proud of the work done by Detective Ferronato and Detective Stoffle in saving Mr. Trotters life.”

The Law Enforcement Award Luncheon recognized four local law enforcement officers for the awards of Valor, Life Saving and Community Service. All city, Ada County and Boise County agencies – in addition to Idaho State Police District 3 – were asked to submit officers for a 2022 award.

