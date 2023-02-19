Police looking for suspect in Caldwell shooting

No one was injured and police think it was an isolated attack.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department issued a press release stating that they responded to multiple calls of a shooting on East Oak Street in Caldwell on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:45 a.m. The police think that, during a party there, some people were denied entry and a verbal altercation ensued. At that time, someone shot towards the direction of the party and hit several cars. No one was hurt.

“Luckily no one was injured in this cowardly attack. I can assure the public that we will find the suspects and bring them to justice. I’m proud of my officers who swiftly responded to the gunfire, putting themselves at risk for innocent members of our community,” Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police said.

The party was taking place at a house that, Caldwell Police said, used to be affiliated with fraternities and sororities from the College of Idaho but lost it due to ongoing criminal activity and noise complaints. However, there were students from the college at the party. According to the police, when they arrived, people were, "running from the location in fear."

No one was hit by any gunfire and the college assisted police by sheltering the people and aiding in the investigation thus far.

The police are looking for a suspect and ask anyone with more information to contact non-emergency dispatch at 454-7531 or call 343-COPS.

Watch more Local News: