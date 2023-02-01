x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Idaho

Pocatello man killed in wrong-way crash on I-15

A Pocatello man was killed and two others were hospitalized Friday night after a wrong-way crash on I-15 in Bannock County, according to Idaho State Police.

More Videos

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — A 29-year-old man from Pocatello was killed Friday night in a wrong-way crash involving three vehicles on I-15 in Bannock County, Idaho State Police reported. 

Police said the man was traveling northbound in a Pontiac Grand Am in the southbound lanes of I-15, when the vehicle collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep, driven by a 56-year-old man from Logan, Utah, overturned and stopped in the southbound lanes upside down. 

According to Idaho State Police, a juvenile in a southbound Chevrolet Equinox hit the Jeep as it was stopped on I-15 at milepost 70.4.

The Pocatello man died at the scene of the crash. The Jeep's driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital, ISP said. 

The three-vehicle crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Police said I-15 was blocked for roughly four hours following the incident. 

Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Before You Leave, Check This Out