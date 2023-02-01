Pocatello man killed in wrong-way crash on I-15

A Pocatello man was killed and two others were hospitalized Friday night after a wrong-way crash on I-15 in Bannock County, according to Idaho State Police.

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — A 29-year-old man from Pocatello was killed Friday night in a wrong-way crash involving three vehicles on I-15 in Bannock County, Idaho State Police reported.

Police said the man was traveling northbound in a Pontiac Grand Am in the southbound lanes of I-15, when the vehicle collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep, driven by a 56-year-old man from Logan, Utah, overturned and stopped in the southbound lanes upside down.

According to Idaho State Police, a juvenile in a southbound Chevrolet Equinox hit the Jeep as it was stopped on I-15 at milepost 70.4.

The Pocatello man died at the scene of the crash. The Jeep's driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital, ISP said.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Police said I-15 was blocked for roughly four hours following the incident.

Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.

