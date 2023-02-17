2 killed, 2 hospitalized in rollover crash east of Burley

BOISE, Idaho — Two women from Payette were killed Friday after a single-vehicle rollover crash on eastbound I-86 east of Burley, Idaho State Police reported.
Police said a 47-year-old woman from Payette was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe when it went off the right shoulder, swerved, and then came back on the roadway. Once back on I-86, the driver overcorrected and went off the right shoulder again.
The Tahoe rolled and hit a culvert, according to ISP. The driver and a passenger, a 26-year-old Payette woman, died at the scene of the crash.
Idaho State Police said two other passengers were hospitalized in the rollover crash Friday. A 71-year-old Fruitland woman was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance, and another 26-year-old woman from Payette was flown to a local hospital by air ambulance.
Friday's release did not include the time of the crash, or how traffic on I-86 was impacted. ISP said all four women were wearing seatbelts.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
