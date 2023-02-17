Idaho internet crimes unit arrests man suspected of enticing child online

Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Timothy Wendzel, 57, of Rexburg on Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a Rexburg man suspected of enticing a child over the internet, the office of Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced Friday.

57-year-old Timothy L. Wendzel was booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of enticement of a minor. The Rexburg and Idaho Falls police departments, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Madison County Prosecutor's Office and Homeland Security Investigations assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact the Attorney General's ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or local law enforcement.

More information and helpful resources for families, educators and law enforcement are on the ICAC website.

