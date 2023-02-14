Third annual 'Illuminate the Night' at St. Luke's Children's Hospital

The event is Valentine's evening.

BOISE, Idaho — First responders are gathering at St. Luke's Children's Hospital this Valentine's evening to give all of the children there a special light show.

The event is at 6:30 p.m. and will be hosted by the delegate for Mrs. Idaho America, Jayme Perryman. According to a press release, "Illuminate the Night" brings Treasure Valley first responders like, Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS/Paramedics and tow trucks to the outside of the hospital.

From there, the responders will drive around the block with emergency lights on for 15 minutes to, "let the youth in the hospital know they are loved and not forgotten on Valentine's Day."

The event is free and although the public can't participate, people can watch from a nearby sidewalk.

