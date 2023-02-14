Snow, ice affecting Tuesday morning commute in Treasure Valley

Snow showers were dying down around 7 a.m. Tuesday, but drivers may encounter difficult conditions on surface streets.

BOISE, Idaho — Snow showers are expected to give way to sunshine this Valentine's Day, but the effects of stormy weather Monday night and early Tuesday morning were evident for early-morning commuters around Ada County.

If you need to head out, be sure to check traffic cameras and road conditions.

Crews have been responding to several crashes in Ada County; some listed here are active, some may have been cleared:

Westbound I-84 at Gowen Road

Chinden Blvd. east of Veterans Memorial Parkway; one lane blocked

Interstate 184 (Connector) westbound at 14th Street; on shoulder

16th Street at Franklin Street (North Boise)

Eagle Road northbound at Sta. Luke's; one lane blocked

On Locust Grove north of Ustick, all lanes blocked because of a crash. (Cleared 7:11 a.m.)

In downtown Boise, one lane of Myrtle Street was blocked at 5th Street.

Northbound Cloverdale at McMillan; one lane blocked

Westbound Franklin Road just past Meridian Road; one lane blocked

Eastbound Victory Road at Mitchell was blocked because of a crash there.

Crash on shoulder at Orchard Street ramp to eastbound I-84 in Boise

Crash on eastbound Overland Road blocking one lane east of Meridian Road. (Cleared 7:10 a.m.)

A crash on southbound Cloverdale just past McMillan had one lane blocked, but was cleared by 7:08 a.m.

Many surface streets remained covered in snow, making lane markings difficult to discern. Drivers should allow more time than usual and allow plenty of space between themselves and other drivers.

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 84 was heavy and congested in spots between Nampa and Boise. A check of highway cameras and the Idaho Transportation Department 511 site showed icy patches and continuing light snow just before 7 a.m.

❄An overnight Valentine's Day gift for snow lovers. We measured another 1.1" of snow at the Boise Airport bringing the total to 2.1" since yesterday afternoon.



Any untreated surfaces will be slick this morning. Allow yourself extra time to reach your destination. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/5r5Qj4kFCR — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) February 14, 2023

