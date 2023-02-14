Tamarack Resort shares the love on Valentine's Day with "Idaho Free Day"

BOISE, Idaho — Tamarack Resort is lifting spirits this Valentine's Day with "Idaho Free Day." To share the love, the resort is offering a free ski day to all Idaho ski area passholders.
And if you're an Idaho resident, you're eligible for 10% off lodging!
Tamarack's offer includes a free, one-day lift ticket to season passholders from any other Idaho ski area.
"Idaho Free Day" is valid through the end of the 2022-23 season with no blackout dates.
To redeem the free lift ticket, guests must present a valid Idaho ski area season pass at the Tamarack Outfitters ticket desk in The Village at Tamarack.
After a day on the mountain, why not stay the night? Idaho residents can take an additional 10% off future lodging using promo code "IDAHO."
The offer is based on availability and blackout dates do apply.
With 1,100 acres of lift-accessed terrain on 2,800 feet of vertical with 50 marked runs, three high-speed quads and four terrain parks, Tamarack Resort has much to offer for all experience level skiers and boarders.
Don't forget to bring a valid Idaho ID and your ski season pass! You don't want to miss out on Tamarack's Valentine's gift "Idaho Free Day."
