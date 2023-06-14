Public testimony for proposed Boise zoning code wraps up

Boise City Council is expected to deliberate - and make a decision on the zoning code rewrite on Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — There was passionate testimony at the podium in front of Boise City Council Wednesday night, as Boiseans voiced their opinions both for and against the city's proposed zoning code rewrite.

Testimony was scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., but ran past 10 as more than 90 people signed up to testify - about the same number of people as Tuesday's hearing.

The zoning code outlines how future buildings and developments are planned and approved. City officials call the rewrite a modern zoning code, and a plan that focuses on density - meaning more homes with smaller footprints.

During Wednesday's hearing, Boise City Council heard from people both for and against the zoning code rewrite.

Many people opposed to the rewrite say it targets Boise's affordable communities, would destroy tree canopy, and places developers over people.

"I had to come down and oppose this because I feel it's rushed," Grant Amarill said. "I don't feel that it represents the people of Boise. It needs more consideration, and the people need to be a little more informed. It definitely seems rushed and hurried to me. So as a businessman, it's my responsibility to the community, and myself to come down here and voice my opinion."

Many people in support of the rewrite says it addresses the growth Boise is seeing, stops the city's sprawl by building up, and would provide more affordable housing options.

"Through my volunteer work at Jesse Tree, I've seen how many people are in need of affordable rent and are not able to pay their rent - and if they lose their homes, they have nowhere to go," Tony Torres said. "There's just not enough supply to meet the demand. Rents have gotten too high, housing prices have gotten too high, and a lot of people are just basically finding themselves in a hole they can't get out of. I think this is a real chance to increase that housing supply, hopefully with some affordability added with it."

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, close to 200 Boiseans signed up to speak in front of city council.

On Monday, nearly 40 neighborhood associations spoke in front of City Council.

In April, the Boise Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved the rewrite. Boise Planning & Zoning's recommendation was sent to city council, who have held hearings throughout the week.

Boise City Council is expected to deliberate and make a decision on the zoning code rewrite on Thursday.





