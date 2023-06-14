Shoshone Falls water flows increasing this weekend

Idaho Power said the water increase will make the next several weeks a great time to see the falls.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The water flow is significantly increasing this weekend at Shoshone Falls, according to Idaho Power. The company said that this will ensure that the next few weeks will be a great time for people to visit the falls, or as it's also been called, "The Niagara of the West."

"Most of the past winter's abundant snowpack has been captured in upstream reservoirs, which entered the season at historically low levels, or diverted for agricultural irrigation. Little or no water has been flowing past Milner Dam, east of Twin Falls, in recent weeks," a press release stated. "But on Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will begin releasing water from its upstream storage to help push young salmon and steelhead downstream to the Columbia River and eventually to the ocean."

During the summer flows over the falls are around 300 cubic feet per second, according to Idaho Power, the next several weeks will be many times that amount. Shoshone Falls is located just east of Twin Falls in the Snake River Canyon.

