Valley Regional Transit extending timeline on its proposed bus network redesign

VRT is pushing the timeline back due to "extensive community feedback."

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit (VRT) announced its Executive Board is pushing back the timeline on implementing its bus network update because so many community members have given feedback.

"We're taking more time to listen and craft a network redesign proposal that moves toward more frequent buses while best reflecting our community's needs," VRT's Chief Executive Officer, Elaine Clegg said. "We've heard from residents across the Treasure Valley about the value of public transportation and the role it plays in their daily lives, and we've had discussions with our funding partners on how critical our services are for the communities they serve."

The extended timeline for the implementation is also due to a need to find "adequate funding to sustain current levels of service through this year." The changes to routes are planned to be in place by the summer of 2024.

According to VRT, during the comment period in May, it received 570 comments from individuals and over 380 survey responses. VRT does not have taxing authority, instead it makes plans for services and expansions based on contributions from universities, counties and cities in the area.

"Our goal is to move toward a higher-frequency network while also providing service where and when it is most needed. We are exploring alternatives to intercounty options, the proposed Central Bench and Southeast Boise changes, and solutions to serve high ridership on routes that may not have strong all-day demand, such as Boise's North End," Clegg said.

VRT's Executive Board has set upcoming meetings/general schedules as follows:

June/July: VRT Board of Directors finalizes budgets and reviews feedback to develop the final service plan proposal based on existing hours.

August/September: VRT Board of Directors introduces the final network proposal on August 7 at the Board of Directors meeting and another public comment period opens. Public hearings on the final proposal will be held in September.

October: The VRT Executive Board and Board of Directors meet on October 2 to review proposed changes and public comments – and consider the final proposal.





