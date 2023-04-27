City of Boise Planning & Zoning Commission recommend new zoning code re-write

The work session, testimony and hearing resulted in the zoning code motion being approved.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise Planning & Zoning Commission held a work session, and a hearing, where they approved a re-writing of a new zoning code.

The session included expert testimony that answered questions about city growth, permits, landscaping, tree planning and more.

As KTVB previously reported, one group in particular, "Reject Boise Upzone," has been very vocal about its concerns with the zoning rewrite. City officials say the rewrite addresses housing affordability issues, two claims Dave Kangas, realtor and Reject Boise Upzone spokesperson, disagrees with.

Kangas said the rewrite is discriminatory because it targets certain areas of the city more than others.

"This is a very aggressive upzone," he said. "It's not focused on home ownership. It's really focused on rentals and making Boise become a city of renters, and it excludes or exempts certain parts of town."

