Plans for College of Western Idaho's Boise campus coming into view

CWI's River District will be located at Whitewater Park Boulevard and Main Street, on a roughly 11-acre lot the college bought in 2015.

BOISE, Idaho — College of Western Idaho signs waving in the wind on Whitewater Park Boulevard and Main Street have been a common sight for drivers in Boise, but there will be more than those chain-link fences soon.

In April, CWI announced plans to build a Boise campus on the approximately 11-acre lot.

New renderings of CWI's River District tout a 180,000 square-foot learning center.

"You're going to see it come to life with other things like housing, a hotel, perhaps public convening space, great transportation options," CWI President Gordon Jones said. "Really bringing what today is a parking lot, into much more productive, exciting use that fits this capital city, the growth that we're seeing, and the kinds of needs that the community has."

CWI purchased the lot on the corner of Whitewater and Main in 2015. Jones said the location is prime because of access to employers in Boise and easy commuting through public transit.

"The need for a community college like CWI to have that presence here in downtown Boise - It's not just special, but I'd argue it's critical for the kinds of jobs that we're preparing people for, the kind of community we want to be," Jones said. "I think we all want to live in a community where there's fabric, there's thriving, it's an economic engine, and I can't think of a better place and a better participating institution than CWI to have this future realized."

The campus will have a focus on business, information technology and cybersecurity programs.

"These are issues and jobs that have a lot of demand that we typically see from some of our employers that are in this area," Jones said.

Core education classes will also be offered, to help expand the college's reach of providing affordable education to 30,000-plus students - while keeping up with a growing Treasure Valley.

"People who want to kind of experience learning meets amenities meets a revitalized West End of Boise - that's really the story here, is how does the city create revitalization?" Jones said. "And how do schools be anchors in that - and ultimately, partners."

CWI expects the River District to open in Fall 2026.

