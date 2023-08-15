One person taken to hospital, twelve displaced after apartment fire in Boise

"Working sprinklers saved at least one life," Boise Fire said.

BOISE, Idaho — According to the Boise Fire Department (BFD), sprinklers saved at least one life after a Boise fire at an apartment building on Monday. Fire crews said it was started by someone throwing smoking materials in a plastic trashcan.

"Working fire sprinklers saved at least one life and prevented significant structural damage in an apartment fire last night that sent one patient to a local hospital. Boise Fire also wants to thank the woman painting an apartment a few doors down from where the fire started, who noticed the smoke, called 911, and helped residents evacuate early," BFD stated on social media.

BFD said that when they entered the building, smoke alarms were activated on multiple floors and on the 5th floor crews found an injured man. The firefighters rescued him, and he was taken to the hospital.

The department said they didn't need to use the hose because a working sprinkler extinguished the fire. The man taken to the hospital had minor injuries, twelve people have been displaced.

"This serves as an important reminder of the dangers associated with improper disposal of smoking materials. Never place a cigarette in a plastic wastebasket. Always use a metal container," the department stated.

