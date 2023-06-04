College of Western Idaho to build new campus in Boise

The new building at Whitewater Park Boulevard and Main Street in West Boise will be CWI's first permanent building in Ada County.

BOISE, Idaho — If you've cruised down Whitewater Park Boulevard in West Boise, you've likely seen the empty lot on the corner of Main St. surrounded by College of Western Idaho signs.

Soon, that empty lot will become the CWI's new Boise campus. The college announced on Thursday that it's moving forward on its plan to make classes more accessible for students in Ada County.

CWI bought the location on the corner of Whitewater & Main back in 2015. They've now selected Ball Ventures Ahlquist to develop a permanent CWI location for students in the eastern part of the Treasure Valley.

"What this campus and location offers is a chance for students now to come to a central place for the classes and the courses that would be happening here," Gordon Jones, president of the College of Western Idaho said. "While in Nampa is our primary campus where a number of other programs and other facilities exist."

The College of Western Idaho serves more than 30,000 students.

They currently lease several locations throughout Boise. The new campus will be their first permanent building in Ada County and will allow CWI to centralize resources for students.

"This property represents the future where students can come to one place here in Boise, or our campus in Nampa, in order to come and learn with classmates - go to multiple classes without having to get in a car and drive to the next location," Jones said. "So, the future is bright, and it starts right here on this property."

Jones says the 10.3-acre campus is in a prime location for student opportunities.

"At CWI, we're committed to affordable, quality education for all that really leads to empowerment - which for most people is employment," Jones said. "This campus is a tremendous point of access for people. We're right here by the river, by the connector. Allowing for people to have good access to learning - learning near employers, near the community. So, we think this is a fulfillment of our mission."

In a press release, CWI said the facility will have "state-of-the-art technology and modern classroom space to create an environment that fosters innovation, collaboration, and hands-on learning opportunities."

The new campus will focus on business, computer science, cybersecurity, and IT programs.

CWI's Evaluation Committee selected Ball Ventures Ahlquist, ESI Construction, and Hummel Architecture to work with on the project. All three development partners are Idaho companies.

CWI anticipates their Boise campus to open for class in fall 2026.

