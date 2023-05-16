Boise Fire: Body recovered from river believed to be missing kayaker

The body was pulled from the river by the Boise Fire Dive Rescue Team during training close to where the kayaker was last seen.

BOISE, Idaho — A body was recovered from the Boise River by Boise Fire and Police Departments Tuesday, May 16. According to a Boise Fire spokesperson that spoke to KTVB, it could be the kayaker that has been missing since Monday, May 1.

Around 6:00 p.m., the Boise Fire Dive Rescue Team was conducting training on the river when they recovered a body.

It is presumed to be the missing male kayaker. The body was found about a quarter of a mile from where he was reported last seen, around the West Parkcenter Bridge.

The coroner will identify the name of the victim after notifying the next of kin.

As KTVB previously reported, Boise Police and Fire Departments had responded to reports of a missing kayaker on the Boise River at the West Parkcenter Bridge and Beacon. The river was running high and has continued to be unsafe for people to enter at this time.

The Boise Fire Department has recommended people stay out of the river until it is deemed to be safe, "do not recreate in the river, as these conditions can be life threatening. Keep pets leashed near the river as they may chase other animals/wildlife into the swift water and be swept away rapidly."

