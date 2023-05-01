Boise emergency crews responding to report of missing kayaker on Boise River

The kayaker has not been found at this time. Officials remind people that there is a "Dangerous River Condition" in effect.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police and Fire Departments are responding to reports of a missing kayaker on the Boise River. Crews were at the West Parkcenter Bridge and Beacon.

There have been several reports from officials that water levels on the river are high and dangerous, and people should use caution. The kayaker has not been found at this time.

"The Boise River is running high and fast and the Boise Fire Department has posted the "Dangerous River Condition" notice. This posting is in coordination with the City of Boise's Department of Parks and Recreation, Boise Police, Ada County Parks and Waterways, and other stakeholders. Current river flows are right around 6,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) making river conditions extremely dangerous for people and pets. This posting will remain in effect until further notice," a press release from The City of Boise stated.

The Boise Fire Department has recommended people stay out of the river at this time, "do not recreate in the river, as these conditions can be life threatening. Keep pets leashed near the river as they may chase other animals/wildlife into the swift water and be swept away rapidly."

I addition, Boise City is reminding people that they could be charged with costs incurred for their recovery.

"Rescue emergency means a public safety or fire emergency incident resulting from a person or persons knowingly entering any area that has been closed to the public by competent authority for any reason, where such closure is posted by sign, barricade, or other device, and an emergency response such as a search for or rescue of such person results from the entry. For example, a rescue emergency would arise when the Boise River is flowing at a cubic foot per second level such that an authorized State, County, or City official declares the river closed to floating or rafting, the entry points are signed or otherwise posted as closed, and a person ignores the closure and a search and/or rescue results from the entry," the Public Safety Emergency Response Cost Recovery Ordinance Section states.

