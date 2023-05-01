Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Day 19 live updates

A DNA analyst said a hair strand on adhesive she received from police matched Lori Vallow.

BOISE, Idaho — The trial of Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell, is in now into its fourth week of testimony on Monday -- it began with a DNA analyst from Bode Technology, who said she discovered hair found an adhesive matched Lori Vallow's DNA profile.

Lori Vallow is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and grand theft in connection to the deaths of two of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and the death of her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

On Friday, jurors heard more about the death of Tammy Daybell, including a 911 call from her son and husband on Oct. 19, 2019.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, but investigative and courts reporter Alexandra Duggan is there:

Live updates

10:32 a.m.: Wright believes Tylee Ryan returned to Lori Vallow's apartment in Rexburg on Sept. 8, 2019, after a trip to Yellowstone, based on cell phone data from Alex Cox and Lori Vallow. This trip was where the last known photo of Tylee Ryan was taken.

On Sept. 9, 2019, Alex Cox's device was tracked leaving his apartment around 9 a.m. and heading to Chad Daybell's residence, where the device arrived around 15 minutes later.

His device is tracked behind the house, moves northwest towards the gate on the property, then is behind the residence again at around 10:57 a.m.

JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were both later found in this area.

By 11:45 a.m. the device is traveling south back to the apartments in Rexburg. Wright said the device stopped at a Del Taco.

10:00 a.m.: The state calls Rick Wright, a contract investigator with the FBI. He specializes in violent crimes against children.

On Nov. 27, 2019, Wright got involved in the search for missing Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow because the two vanished "under suspicious circumstances," he said.

Wright met with Ian Pawlowski, who is the newest husband of Melani Pawlowski. Melani Pawlowski is Lori Vallow's niece. The FBI asked Ian Pawlowski to record conversations between him and his wife as well as Lori Vallow, Alex Cox and Chad Daybell.

8:45 a.m.: Keeley Coleman, a DNA analyst for Bode Technology, is called to the stand.

Bode Technology received evidence from police in Rexburg in May of 2022. Coleman had three DNA profiles from Lori Vallow, Melanie Gibb and Tylee Ryan. She also received a piece of hair from an "adhesive."

The hair sample matched Lori Vallow, Coleman said.

An Idaho State Police forensic analyst said on the stand last week that she sent a strand of hair that was found on the duct tape around JJ Vallow's body to another lab.

The sample Coleman received was a partial sample with missing alleles. But, Coleman said the probability of randomly selecting a random individual in relation to the DNA profile "is one in 71 billion."

Watch more Lori Vallow Trial: