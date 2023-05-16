Three men arrested for shooting in Garden City at Westy's Garden Lanes bowling alley

Police said the men were shooting at each other. A 17-year-old bystander who was shot in the leg is recovering.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — On Saturday, May 13, Garden City Police responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. It happened in the parking lot of Westy's Garden Lanes bowling alley. Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting that injured a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the leg.

Police said the primary shooter was 20-year-old Kalehe Byringiro, from Boise and the other shooter, 21-year-old Isiak Hatwibu, from Boise were trying to shoot 23-year-old Sefu Idi, also from Boise, who, police said, shot back in self-defense.

The 17-year-old bystander who was shot is now recovering from her injuries at home.

Byiringio was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony aggravated battery charge. Hatwibu was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of aggravated assault and Idu was booked on a felony charge of aiding in a felony.

"This was a coordinated effort amongst local law enforcement agencies which permitted the Garden City Police to arrest these individuals in a safe and timely manner. In addition to our team, I want to thank Detectives from the Boise Police Department, Members of the Meridian Impact Team, members of the Boise Special Operations Unit and the Ada County Metro Swat Team," Chief Allen stated.

The three men will be arraigned on May 17 at 1:30 p.m. in the Ada County Magistrates Court.

