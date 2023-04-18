Interfaith Sanctuary breaks ground on new shelter

The new shelter on State Street will be able to serve 205 people and will help with Boise's growing unhoused population.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — After time spent going back-and-forth with the city and residents over the State Street location that Interfaith Sanctuary found to expand, the nonprofit finally broke ground on remodeling. The building that was formally a Salvation Army can aid 205 people, a much larger number than its first location downtown that can only hold around 165 people.

"We are ready to celebrate the home of the future Interfaith Sanctuary Homeless Shelter!" Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary said. "This new shelter is designed to help address the growing needs for our unhoused population in a more sustainable and permanent way."

KTVB previously reported that the shelter and the city have been putting money towards people staying in rooms at hotels, something that Ada County denied to keep doing in March of 2023. Peterson-Stigers said the new shelter will eliminate that need and the renovations should be completed by the time the money runs out.

Peterson-Stigers said that Covid, coupled with rising rental rates had increased the need for shelter services in the valley, and Interfaith was unable to keep up. The new location will be 42,000 sq. feet after the remodel is finished.

"In addition, it will create a more meaningful space for all of Interfaith's guests, allowing Interfaith Sanctuary to grow and improve the way we serve our guests by bringing community, case management, medical support, 24/7 access and learning spaces all under one roof," a press release stated. "Interfaith's new shelter will provide more people safety, dignity, and second chances—and Interfaith Sanctuary will continue to play our part in our region's continuum of care."

People can also donate to the shelter at interfaithsanctuary.org.

Watch more Local News: