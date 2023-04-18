Melomania? Record Store Day at The Record Exchange has got people covered

Record Store Day is Saturday, April 22 and to celebrate The Record Exchange will have 300 exclusive releases from different artists.

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday, April 22, local music store The Record Exchange, along with other independent music stores around the world, will celebrate Record Store Day (RSD).

"Record Store Day is something like our own Christmas Day in the independent record store universe," Co-owner and Marketing Director of The Record Exchange Chad Dryden said. "It’s definitely our favorite holiday, and something that many of our customers have come to love in the same way we do. Keeping the Christmas analogy going, what’s been cool to see over the years is the extended family that has grown around The Record Exchange thanks to Record Store Day."

The annual independent music store day began in 2007 and many different records are made to be released on the day every year. For the 2023 celebration, The Record Exchange will have 300 vinyl releases from many different artists like Taylor Swift, Miles Davis, Pearl Jam, Carole King, Mac Miller, Elton, John, Wilco, Dolly Parton, The Cure, The Black Keys and many, many more. For a complete list people can go to recordstoreday.com. For all those Swifties, an especially interesting release may be a 2020 live recording from the artist. The Record Exchange will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for RSD.

"We see several of the same faces in line each year – and just like Christmas it’s the only day of the year we see some of them – and all day long we hear people say that they made a point of coming down to the store to support us on Record Store Day, even if they weren’t here for the exclusive releases," Dryden said. "That sense of loyalty is crucial to an independent business, and that we’ve been able to build camaraderie with our customers through the simple joy of listening to records is heartwarming, and a welcome sliver of hope in an often-hopeless world."

The store will have great deals on vinyl, apparel and video all week long leading up to the day, and throughout the weekend.

Besides having so many releases, The Record Exchange will also have an in-store performance on Thursday, April 20 at 6:00 p.m., by local Punk band State of Confusion, a limited-edition T-shirt release and special after-party at Spacebar Arcade on Saturday evening from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

