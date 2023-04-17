Portion of the Boise River Greenbelt closed due to flooding

Part of the Bethine Church River Trail is closed. Boise Parks and Recreation will continue to monitor the section and reopen it when safe.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation has closed part of the Bethine Church River Trail due to flooding and will open it once it is deemed safe.

"Ensuring safe and enjoyable use of the Boise River Greenbelt, while protecting the integrity of our natural areas, is always a priority," Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said. "Temporary Greenbelt closures are sometimes necessary as water levels on the Boise River rise and fall. This area, specifically, is critical wildlife habitat and riparian vegetation, so it's important to keep folks off the pathway when it's flooded."

A 1.6-mile portion of the trail is closed. It is on the south side next to Parkcenter Boulevard. According to Boise Parks and Recreation, water is pooling in that area creating a lot of mud and unsafe conditions. It is closed from mile marker 3.0 to 3.5. Signs are up to warn people and there is a detour at mile marker 2.6.

