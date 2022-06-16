Request for reconsideration of Interfaith Sanctuary decision denied

The final vote was 4-2, the same vote as the original decision to approve Interfaith’s conditional use permit to move its shelter to the former Salvation Army site.

The Boise City Council on Tuesday denied two requests for reconsideration of the council’s approval of Interfaith Sanctuary’s conditional use permit.

The council can reconsider a decision “for good cause,” including if the requesting party has relevant information that was not previously available or brought up at a previous hearing, as previously reported.

“I read them from top to bottom. I didn’t see any new information,” Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “I would move that we deny the request for reconsideration.”

Council president Elaine Clegg said it is clear some residents don’t agree with the city council. However, she said everything brought up in the reconsideration was considered during the hearing.

“No new relevant information was available,” Clegg said.

The final vote was 4-2, the same vote as the original decision to approve Interfaith’s conditional use permit to move its homeless shelter from its downtown location to the former Salvation Army site at 4306 W. State St.

On Facebook, the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association said on June 14 that it would be taking the issue to court.

“We will now be working with our lawyer Brian Ertz to appeal to the courts based on the Local Land-Use planning act. We have 30 days to appeal starting today,” the association wrote.

Interfaith Sanctuary’s planned move has been a winding, controversial process. Interfaith began working on a move in early 2021. Boise’s Planning & Zoning commission denied a request for a conditional use permit in January. However, the Boise City Council overturned that decision in a series of long, heated hearings in April.

