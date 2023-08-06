Indian cultural dance event this weekend: 'The valley hasn't seen this kind of event'

The event happens on June 11 at the BSU Special Events Center.

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans can experience a piece of the Indian culture this weekend in Boise.

Subarna Guha grew up dancing and now she’s getting ready to share a piece of her culture with the Treasure Valley. She, along with the Hindu Cultural Association are organizing what they call the first of its kind Indian cultural dance event, Ganga to Kaveri.

It's happening at the BSU Special Events Center on June 11.

“The valley hasn't seen this kind of event,” Guha said. “Idaho now has grown so much…I wanted to show there is a 5000-year-old culture that we will present, and I just wanted to show the showcase the history of it, which I feel that some people might have read in the books, and some people are not aware of it.”

Her guru, Aparupa Chatterjee, flew to Boise to support and perform in the big event. Chatterjee is the artistic director of the non-profit Odissi Dance Company.

“For a teacher, there's nothing more important than to see the student, you know, passing on the tradition, so it makes me feel very happy and it makes me feel very content,” Chatterjee said.

Performers from all over the country, as well as India will be in Boise for the big night.

“There are eight different forms of Indian classical dance and, you know, when I have seen in my experience, when people know about dance in India, they go for movies or Bollywood, but that is just, you know, a day-to-day dancing,” Chatterjee said. “In this event, we are showcasing a skill set.”

Mayor Mclean, Rep. Ilana Rubel and the Idaho commissioner, are also scheduled to attend, according to Guha.

“At the end of the event, it should touch their heart, they should come and tell me or anyone,” Guha said. “I have learned a lot from this event, and I want to keep learning more.”

