St. Luke's FitOne 2023: One-day-only early registration fee

Registration is now open for St. Luke's FitOne race - with an enticing one-day-only special on Wednesday, June 7. The race is on Sept. 23 in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — Wednesday's early registration for the FitOne race includes a one-day-only $20 entry fee for all races - the 5K, 10K and half marathon. Registration for the race will remain open until noon on the day of the race, Saturday, Sept. 23.

Beginning Wednesday, June 7, register and view race information, including race routes. After June 7, registration prices will go up.

Registration for kids aged 12 and under is free with an adult registration. Axiom Fitness is a sponsor of the event and will be donating $1 to St. Luke's Children's for each registration on Wednesday, June 7 for the FitOne launch.

A portion of race proceeds will go towards helping St. Luke's Children's Hospital build new running and walking tracks at local schools and supporting other community health initiatives for kids.

Over the past 10 years, the FitOne race has raised more than $900,000, all dedicated toward community projects.

People of all fitness levels are welcome and encouraged to participate in the race - from elite athletes to families and children.

"Our hope is that people set goals, join in on the community and gain strength together," said Alissa McKinley, Race and Events Director for FitOne.

The race reconvened in-person last year, after being held virtually for two years prior.

"Being back in person last year brought restored energy among participants and volunteers. FitOne is for everyone, no matter their fitness level," said McKinley. "We're especially excited to gather again in person this year to celebrate our community, its health and wellbeing, all while raising money for Idaho's only Children's hospital here at St. Luke's."

