Return of the Original Boise Valley People event

The 12th annual event is June 8 - 11 and is a sharing of culture, a walk/run, history and storytelling.

IDAHO, USA — The 2023 Return of the Original Boise Valley People annual event is today through June 11. Tribal leaders and descendants from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in Fort Hall, Idaho; Shoshone-Paiute Tribes, Owyhee, Nevada.; Burns Paiute Tribe, Burns, Oregon; Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe, McDermitt, Nevada, and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Warm Springs, Oregon.

On the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes website it states that the annual event, that takes place at different locations, is an honoring of our "newe," meaning people in English.

On Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Boise City Hall, descendants of the original Boise Valley people from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in Fort Hall, Idaho; Shoshone-Paiute Tribes, Owyhee, Nevada.; Burns Paiute Tribe, Burns, Oregon.; Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe, McDermitt, Nevada., and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Warm Springs, Oregon met with Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and representatives of the Idaho National Guard for a welcoming event.

"The descendants from the respective tribes have always returned to Eagle Rock Park nearby Chief Eagle Eye Reserve, their spiritual gathering place, since their forcible removal by soldiers from the Boise Valley in 1869. The tribes initiated a formal gathering in 2011, known as "The Return of the Boise Valley People," ... "The ceremony will begin with a traditional prayer, flag song, honor song, and historical summary by tribal leaders. Remarks and a proclamation reading by Mayor McLean, Boise City Council, and Idaho National Guard's Brig. Gen. Michael Garshak will follow," a press release stated.

On Friday, people are welcome to the event at Eagle Rock Park, located at 2150 Old Penitentiary Road from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tribal members are honoring and celebrating the culture and history of the Indigenous people from the area.

People can get more information on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes website.

