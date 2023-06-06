Meridian's Public Works Week returns Wednesday

The annual tradition will start off with the Public Works Week Expo on Wednesday, June 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Meridian City Hall Plaza.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian is preparing for its annual Public Works Week celebrations which have started to make way this week.

The annual tradition will start off with the Public Works Week Expo on Wednesday, June 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Meridian City Hall Plaza. Later in the week – returning from its three year break – the “Go with the Flow Facilities Tour” will be coming to the Expo, according to the city.

Meridian officials say that the Public Works Expo is a series of educational and entertaining events that are fun for the whole family. The Expo includes, but is not limited to, interactive exhibitions, food vendors, raffles and a special appearance from “Hydro,” the Public Works mascot.

For those who are unfamiliar, the “Go with the Flow Facilities Tour” is a chartered bus tour which provides participants the chance to uncover a behind the scenes look into the daily life of Public Works staff. With the return of this tour and the gratuitous opportunity, reservations are expected to fill up, so attendees are encouraged to sign up soon. The tour will begin on June 12 and run from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

These community events showcase the essential services the Meridian Public Works Department provides to its citizens and offer a unique opportunity to learn about the infrastructure operations that make Meridian a premier place to live, work, and raise a family.

Not only does this Expo provide insight to the fundamental structure of the Meridian Public Works Department, but it also highlights Meridian as a place for newcomers to live, work and plant their family tree.

To reserve seats for the “Go with the Flow Facilities Tour”, and to learn more about Meridian’s Public Works Week, visit the City of Meridian Public Works website at meridiancity.org/pww.

Watch more Local News: