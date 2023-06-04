Meridian Fire Department rescues a child from canal

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Fire Department (MFD) rescued a child that fell into a canal near Stoddard and Victory Road on Sunday around 2:00 p.m. According to the MFD two children were chasing ducks when one fell in the canal accidentally.
According to the release, the child was found about a half a mile downstream, was treated by emergency responders and released to their parents.
"As a public safety reminder, the Meridian Fire Department would like to ask parents to please remind children not to play around any of the canals as it is easy to fall in and be swept away, possibly leading to drowning," the press release stated.
The department hasn't released any more information at this time.
