Meridian teacher wows students with themed music, snacks and activities

In Christa Snyder's kindergarten class, each day is a letter of the alphabet. On Wednesday, the letter was 'U' and students enjoyed USA-themed activities and snacks.

MERIDIAN, Idaho

At Silver Trail Elementary School, the countdown is on to the last day of school and in Christa Snyder's kindergarten class, each day is a letter of the alphabet.

When KTVB was in the high-energy class on Wednesday, the letter was 'U.'

“‘U’ is for the USA, so that's why we're all decked out in red, white and blue,” Snyder said.

With the USA theme comes fun activities and America-themed snacks.

“We made a flag, we had a special snack, a USA parfait," Snyder said. "We also are learning about the different American symbols, so, we'll talk about that and we are working on a song, a patriotic song as well.”

Snyder has been an educator for 30 years. She said she knew she wanted to be a teacher from a young age. Snyder likes to take a theme and spread it across all the different areas of the curriculum, so her students can have the opportunity to learn concepts in different ways.

“When they walked in this morning, they were like, ‘wow,' or, 'I love it Mrs. Snyder this is the best day.’ That's the great thing about kindergarten too, everything is always exciting and new to them,” Snyder said.

Snyder told KTVB her class has also been talking more about the science of reading and going back to the idea of phonics. She also brings in visitors from different areas of expertise, like dentists and firefighters.

At the end of the day, Snyder said she is the one who is grateful because she has the privilege of doing what she loves.

“I love that you get to see the world through their eyes and you get to see that joy,” Snyder said.

Educators, for information on submitting an application for a classroom grant through the Idaho CapEd Foundation, visit www.capedfoundation.org.

