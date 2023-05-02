'He leads with compassion and kindness': Ron Winegar confirmed as Boise Police Chief

Boise City Council unanimously approved Mayor Lauren McLean's decision to appoint Winegar.

BOISE, Idaho — Ron Winegar was sworn in as the new Chief of the Boise Police Department at a city council meeting on Tuesday, May 2. The 28-year-veteran of the force was unanimously applauded before the confirmation and all council members agreed to the appointment. Mayor Lauren McLean said he had a deep commitment to the community.

"He leads with compassion and kindness," McLean said. "His steady leadership is deeply appreciated. Thank you for your willingness to serve"

The mayor added that Winegar shares, and lives, Boise values and understands that the city is changing and growing. Winegar was named interim chief in September 2022 after former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee was asked to resign at the mayor's behest.

Winegar began his career with Boise Police Department in 1993 and has held multiple leadership positions over the past 30 years. When former Boise Police Chief Bill Bones retired in 2019, Winegar served as acting chief for "a couple of short terms." He also served as deputy chief again before his retirement in June 2021.

Council president Holli Woodings brought a bicycle helmet to the meeting. Prior to Winegar's confirmation she said that several years ago she had ridden her bike to an event and forgot her helmet. When Winegar found out, he gave her his.

"Ron literally gave me the helmet off his head," Woddings said. "Thank you for heeding the call."

Other councilmembers echoed the sentiment that Winegar was the man for the job, and all were in favor of his confirmation.

"It is a privilege and an honor to be here this evening and I graciously accept the appointment at this time," Winegar said. "It is with gratitude that I look back on the 28 years I've spent... it's been rewarding, satisfying and an honor. I'll do my best."

