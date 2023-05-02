Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Day 20 live updates

The State of Utah Medical Examiner finished his testimony about the autopsy of Tammy Daybell.

BOISE, Idaho — The murder trial of Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell, is underway again Tuesday in Boise -- on Monday, the jury heard a DNA analyst testify that Lori Vallow's hair was located on duct tape that was found around her 7-year-old son's body.

Lori Vallow is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and grand theft in connection to the deaths of two of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and the death of her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell. This is the fourth week of testimony in the murder trial.

If convicted, Lori Vallow could face up to life in prison.

9:15 a.m.: The state calls Det. Bruce Mattingly with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. He has testified already.

Mattingly became involved in the Tammy Daybell case around December of 2019, when her body was exhumed.

8:50 a.m.: Dr. Erik Christensen, the medical examiner for the State of Utah, is back on the stand to be cross-examined by the defense, John Thomas, about the autopsy of Tammy Daybell.

She was exhumed in December of 2019 after an investigation was opened into the circumstances surrounding her death. Her death was later ruled a homicide by asphyxiation.

Christensen documented no history or sign of seizures when it came to Tammy Daybell's body, but she took a generic form of Prozac -- Thomas asks Christensen if it's true this medication can cause seizure activity. Christensen says it's possible, but due to her age and medical records, "it's very very unlikely."

