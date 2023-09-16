Free hazardous, electronic waste disposal in Nampa

Canyon County residents can safely get rid of waste on Sept. 16.

NAMPA, Idaho — Canyon County residents can dispose of hazardous and electronic waste for free in Nampa. The Pickles Butte Sanitary Landfill will be set up in the northwest parking lot at the Ford Idaho Center on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The limit of waste each household can dispose of is 25 gallons and/or 20 items. During drop off, the event organizers are asking people to place the waste in a place easy to access like the truck bed or trunk areas of their vehicles and remain in their vehicles while workers remove it.

The disposal event is for residents only and the company will not accept radiological or biological waste. People can call the landfill for more information at 208-466-7288.

The company has issued the following list of waste people can drop off:

Cleaning Products: oven cleaners, drain cleaners, wood and metal cleaners and polishers, toilet cleaners, tub and shower cleaners, tile cleaners, bleach, pool chemicals.

Indoor Pesticides: ant spray and baits, cockroach sprays and baits, flea repellents and shampoos, bug sprays, houseplant insecticides, moth repellents, mouse/rat poison and baits.

Automotive Products: motor oil, fuel additives, carburetor and fuel injection cleaners, starter fluids, automotive batteries, transmission and brake fluid, antifreeze.

Workshop/Painting Supplies: adhesives and glues, furniture strippers, oil or enamel-based paints, stains and finishes, paint thinners and turpentine, paint strippers and removers, photographic chemicals, fixatives and other solvents.

Lawn/Garden Products: herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, wood preservatives

Household Batteries and Fluorescent Light bulbs: nickel-cadmium batteries, lithium/lithium-ion batteries, fluorescent tubes and light bulbs.

Other Flammable Products: propane tanks, kerosene, home heating oil, diesel fuel, gas/oil mix, lighter fluid

Electronic Waste: cell phones, computers, monitors, printers, audio/video, small devices (iPods, gaming devices), other equipment with a cord





