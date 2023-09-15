Boise City Council passes another renter protection

The latest protection prevents landlords from discriminating against how a person pays rent.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmembers passed the fourth renter protection in the last two months on Tuesday.

The latest protection prevents landlords from discriminating against how a person pays rent. City housing adviser Nicki Hellenkamp said landlords can still pick and choose who they rent to.

However, she said landlords will need to accept any legal form of payment when it comes to money. That includes child support, vouchers and other kinds of subsidies.

Hellenkamp said housing can be a big challenge for some people, especially over the last few years.

She is hopeful this new protection will make a big difference for people with non-traditional income.

"What we're really hoping to see is landlords being willing to accept, again, any source of income that's lawful and verifiable," Hellenkamp said, "so that people whose income comes in a form other than wages have a fighting chance, just like anyone else, to find a place that they can afford to rent in the city."

City Council passed three other protections in late August. Landlords will no longer be able to retaliate against renters if they need something fixed.

Landlords will also be required to give security deposits back if they are tearing down the building. Additionally, they must also give renters a city document outlining their rights and responsibilities.

All of these protections go into effect on Jan. 1. Hellenkamp said the city is planning various outreach events to ensure community members know about the new ordinances.

"We really believe that these protections are such an important first step in trying to address some of the challenges of our rental market," she said.





Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.