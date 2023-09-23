Family, loved ones continue search for Boise woman who disappeared in 1994

The family of Krystyn Dunlap-Bosse looked for evidence in the desert south of Boise, continuing a nearly three-decade long search.

BOISE, Idaho — It has been close to 29 years since Krystyn Dunlap-Bosse went missing from her Boise home.

On Oct. 14, 1994 the 17-year-old disappeared after telling people she needed to "get away." However, it is believed that foul play was involved in her disappearance.

Throughout the nearly three decades, her family has not given up their search, and the investigation into her disappearance remains open.

On Saturday Sept. 23, family members, police and the community conducted a ground search near Pleasant Valley Road to look for her remains.

"We received very credible information that she was actually buried out here," Krystyn's mother, Kimberly Bosse said.

Saturday was part of a search that Krystyn's family has never stopped. They hope it could finally lead to some semblance of closure.

"Like I've said all along, we want to bring at least part of her home and bury her, and get her out of here," Bosse said. "And if it'll help in the future of any prosecutions - who knows?"

Search crews found points of interest that could warrant further investigation in the ongoing case.

Boise Police sent the following statement regarding Saturday's search:

"We were happy to assist Krystyn's family with the search today and were impressed with the large number of supporters and loved ones who showed up to help. The investigation is ongoing to find justice for Krystyn and her family."

About 75 people came out to search the area in the desert south of Boise.

"People have just been amazing," Bosse said. "The whole street was lined with cars all the way up to the top and further. Thank you everybody, so much."

Krystyn's family is also calling on the community for help with continuing to search the areas around Pleasant Valley Road in the south Boise desert.

"There's always people walking around out here, shooting and dirt biking - that kind of stuff," Krystyn's sister Crystal said. "Just if people see something and you don't know...take a picture, call the police...and report it."

The last search for Krystyn prior to this Saturday was in April and June of 2022.

Boise Police strongly believe someone knows what happened to Krystyn. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.com or call 208-343-2677.





