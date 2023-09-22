Lucky Peak drawdown shallower than usual to inspect boat ramp

The Turner Gulch boat ramp was built 60 years ago and needs replacing.

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to replace the Turner Gulch Boat Ramp at Lucky Peak.

While construction will likely not start until late next summer, drawdown levels will be 10 feet shallower than usual in the first two weeks of October so crews can inspect the ramp.

"The ramp was built about 60 years ago," said Elizabeth Holdren, Lucky Peak operations project manager.

"It'll be best for the public and for safety if we just replace it," she said. "There's a lot of undermining that's happening from the water levels going up and down, boating, just [the concrete] being underwater. We want to secure that."

People can still boat the first half of October, although the ramp will be closed from Oct. 16 to 20. Holdren said boaters should pay extra attention to their depth finders and check with the nearby marina to see if its ramp is open.

Levels should be back to normal for this time of year after Oct. 20. Holdren said construction should last about 60 days once it starts in 2024.

