2 kids attacked by pit bulls in Nampa

The two children are in the hospital and the owner of the dogs is facing multiple charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAMPA, Idaho — Two kids are in the hospital after being attacked by two dogs in Nampa



Nampa police said it happened while the kids were waiting for their school bus Thursday morning near Fourth Street South and 8th Avenue South.

Officers said the owner of the dogs let them out to eat but they ran down the street towards two kids waiting to get picked up for school. Police said the owner yelled for help right away.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said the dog owner, along with several neighbors, were able to get the dogs off the kids.

Canyon County Paramedics initially tended to the children before they were taken to the hospital. One of them has serious injuries to the head, neck and ankle. The other child has less severe injuries on the stomach area.

Lieutenant Jamie Burns said he was impressed neighbors did not hesitate to help.



"Not a lot of times where you see two dogs attacking someone that somebody might be putting themselves in danger,” Lt. Burns said. “So, I was impressed with that. I would venture to say that the family was very appreciative of that fact that neighbors were willing to come out."

The owner of the dogs is being charged with multiple animal related charges including dogs running at large and failure to license the dogs.



Officers said there is no previous history related to the owner or the dogs so the animals will not be euthanized. Instead, they are in quarantine and being monitored.



Lt. Burns also mentioned the injuries could have been worse if not for the neighbors stepping in.





Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.