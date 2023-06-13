Dead fish wash up at Terry Day Pond

Idaho Fish and Game said they could not determine the reason behind the dead fish.

BOISE, Idaho — A park in Boise was causing people concern after dead fish popped up at Terry Day Pond near Overland Road and Capitol Boulevard.

About 100 dead fish washed up on the edges of the pond over the weekend.

People that walked along the trails noticed the dead fish and grew concerned about how this not only affects the fish, but also others that enjoy the pond.

"Yeah, it is concerning. Now that school is out, kids here go fishing almost every day and there are ducks and geese that hang out at the pond," Shannon Jares of Boise said. "So, I'm not sure if it's something that could affect them as well."

KTVB spoke to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game about this particular case. The department said they have gone out to investigate. However, since about a week had gone by before a biologist went to check, they weren't able to determine what caused the fish to die.

Officials also mentioned the pond hadn't been restocked since 2013 and it is common for fish to die after that amount of time.

The Boise Parks and Recreation Department has since cleaned up the dead fish from the pond.

Idaho Fish and Game says if you notice large amounts of fish that are dead near a pond to contact them.

