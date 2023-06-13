Free hazardous waste and e-waste disposal event

Pickles Butte Sanitary Landfill hosts its quarterly free household hazardous waste and electronic waste disposal event for Canyon County residents.

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Wednesday, June 14, Pickles Butte Sanitary Landfill will collect hazardous and electronic waste and dispose of it at no cost to Canyon County residents.

The landfill hosts the free disposal event quarterly - Wednesday's event will take place in the parking lot of O'Connor Field House in Caldwell from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To participate, follow below instructions:

Remain in vehicle.

Place the household hazardous items and electronic waste in an easily accessible location, like the vehicle trunk or truck bed.

Waste should be limited to 25 gallons and/or 20 items per household.

Common household hazardous waste and e-waste that will be accepted include:

Cleaning Products: oven cleaners, drain cleaners, wood and metal cleaners and polishers, toilet cleaners, tub and shower cleaners, tile cleaners, bleach, pool chemicals.

Indoor Pesticides: ant spray and baits, cockroach sprays and baits, flea repellents and shampoos, bug sprays, houseplant insecticides, moth repellents, mouse/rat poison and baits.

Automotive Products: motor oil, fuel additives, carburetor and fuel injection cleaners, starter fluids, automotive batteries, transmission and brake fluid, antifreeze.

Workshop/Painting Supplies: adhesives and glues, furniture strippers, oil or enamel-based paints, stains and finishes, paint thinners and turpentine, paint strippers and removers, photographic chemicals, fixatives and other solvents.

Lawn/Garden Products: herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, wood preservatives

Household Batteries and Fluorescent Light bulbs: nickel-cadmium batteries, lithium/lithium-ion batteries, fluorescent tubes and light bulbs.

Other Flammable Products: propane tanks, kerosene, home heating oil, diesel fuel, gas/oil mix, lighter fluid

Electronic Waste: cell phones, computers, monitors, printers, audio/video, small devices (iPods, gaming devices), other equipment with a cord

Items NOT to include:

Biological or radiological waste

Explosives, ammunition

Prescription drugs

Business waste WILL NOT be accepted without an appointment. Call (208) 577-4737 to schedule an appointment.

For more information, contact Canyon County Public Information Officer Joe Decker at (208) 455-6090 or Pickles Butte Sanitary Landfill at (208) 466-7288.

Watch more Local News: