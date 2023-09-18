Boise State breaks ground on new residence hall

The new facility will have 450 beds and three wings.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University broke ground on a new residence hall Monday, Sept 18. The new housing will be near Albertsons Library, have 450 beds and three wings. In a news release, it stated that the university is continuing to work on housing options for first-year students.

“We are always seeking to meet the needs of our students, and we know from research that first-year students achieve greater success when they can benefit from the opportunities that living on a vibrant university campus provides,” said Boise State President Marlene Tromp. “This spectacular new building will be perfectly situated for academic success and will give our students incredible access to Boise’s beautiful outdoor spaces. We are so excited to welcome more students home to Boise State.”

The projected cost of the project is $58.5 million. The university stated it will be funded partially by a bond debt and reserves totaling $43 million and then paid back with rent collected from the hall.

The design of the building will be to have student dormitories' starting on the second floor with a first level split to aid in pedestrian traffic. The hall is set to open in August of 2025.





