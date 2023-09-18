ACHD lists two road closures beginning Monday

Ada County Highway District announced closures to Franklin Road and Can Ada Road - detours to be expected through the beginning of October.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) announced two road closures going into effect on Monday.

Can Ada Road between Highway 44 and New Hope Road will be closed beginning Sept. 18. ACHD said the road is expected to reopen on Friday, Sept. 22.



To detour around the closure, commuters should use New Hope Road to the north and State Street to the south.

Also beginning Monday, is a closure at Franklin Road between Eagle Road and Cloverdale Road. This section is closed to allow for crews to work on an underground waterline and storm drain for ACHD’s new Traffic Operations Center.



ACHD recommended commuters use either Fairview Avenue or Overland Road as a detour to this closure.



The Franklin Road closure is expected to reopen the first week of October, according to ACHD.

