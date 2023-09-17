Treasure Valley free car seat checks for Idaho Child Passenger Safety Week

Various locations around The Gem State will be providing free car seat checks for Idahoans to ensure car seats are safely and accurately installed.

IDAHO, USA — Free car seat checks are being performed at various locations around the Treasure Valley this week.

For Child Passenger Safety Week (September 17- 23) and National Seat Check Saturday, the Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) partnered with organizations around The Gem State to make sure your child's car seat fits.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), car crashes are the leading cause of death for children in the United States. Idaho Transportation Department said that there were 1,943 crashes involving a child passenger between 0-6 years old in Idaho alone.

"We all want to protect our kids as best we can, but car seats can be complicated even for experienced parents or caregivers," said Carma McKinnon, State Child Passenger Safety Coordinator. "Seat Check Saturday is an opportunity to get free help from an expert, to ensure our little ones are as safe as possible."

Here is a full list of locations providing free car seat checks:

09/18

Cottonwood St. Mary's Health -- 701 Lewiston St. -- Book Your Class with Safe Start (setmore.com)



09/19

Kamiah Riverside Housing Playground -- Appaloosa Drive -- Book Your Class with Safe Start (setmore.com)



09/21

Blackfoot Blackfoot Police Station -- 501 N Maple St. -- 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Nampa

Nampa Nampa PD -- 820 2nd St S -- 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.



09/22

Malad City Hospital - Nell Redfield -- 150 200 W -- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Orofino Orofino City Park -- 155 Wisconsin St. -- Book Your Class with Safe Start (setmore.com)



09/23

Meridian Tomlinson South Meridian YMCA -- 5155 S. Hillsdale Ave -- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thrive Pediatrics -- 3090 Gentry Way #210 -- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Caldwell Treasure Valley Community College -- 205 S. 6th Ave. -- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Pocatello Pocatello Police Station -- 911 N 7th Ave -- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Idaho Falls Grease Monkey -- 2100 Channing Way -- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Salmon Steel Memorial -- 203 Daisy St -- 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lapwai Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center -- 504 N. Main St. -- 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.



09/26

Spirit Lake Cup of Grace -- 31848 N 4th Ave -- Book Your Class with Safe Start (setmore.com)



09/27

Clarkfork The library -- 601 N. Main St. -- Book Your Class with Safe Start (setmore.com)



10/07

Driggs Broulims Parking Lot -- 240 S Main St. -- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Naples South Boundary Fire District -- 20 Stagecoach Rd. -- Book Your Class with Safe Start (setmore.com)



