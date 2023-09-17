Meridian police respond to 5 garage fires in the past 2 weeks

After responding to so many garage fires, police are asking people to properly store and charge their lithium-ion batteries.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Fire Department (MFD) is reminding people to properly store lithium-ion batteries after they have responded to five garage fires in the past two weeks. The department said three out of the five fires were started by batteries.

The most recent fire happened at the 2000 block of Meadowdale St., on Sept. 14 around 10:45 p.m. The MFD said no people were hurt but a family's cat died in the fire. The department is still investigating the cause.

Besides asking people to be cautious about battery storage, the department also reminded people not to charge batteries without supervision or overnight.

