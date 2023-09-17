Fire north of Eagle, Star contained

The fire began Saturday evening and was contained by Sunday afternoon.

EAGLE, Idaho — The Eagle Fire Department reported that a fire that broke out the evening Saturday, Sept. 16 was contained by Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. The fire was located north of Eagle and Star on the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land.

The department said the fire burned just over 28 acres. Crews from BLM and the Eagle, Meridian, Star and Middleton Fire departments all responded to the fire.

The cause is under investigation.





