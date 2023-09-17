Get to know one of Idaho’s top elected officials while learning about behind the scenes work you may never have been aware of.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Who is keeping track of the data for the state of Idaho? Well, a good chunk is accounted for by the Idaho State Controller, but there is a major difference between what the State Controller does and the State Treasurer.

This Sunday morning on Viewpoint, Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf joins the show to talk about the efforts and responsibilities of the Controller’s Office. That includes the Transparent Idaho program, an effort to shine light on the interworking of Government business from the top level down to the local government.

