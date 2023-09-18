Boise State Football announces kickoff time for Boise State @ Memphis

The BSU Bronco's are scheduled to take on the Memphis Tigers.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Football announced the kickoff time for the battle between the Boise State Bronco's and Memphis Tigers.

The Broncos will take on the Tigers at their home stadium in Memphis on Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. MT on ESPN2.

As the Bronco's come off their first win of the season against North Dakota, all eyes are on the Bronco's in their first-ever meeting between Boise State and Memphis.

Memphis is 3-0 this season and Boise State is holding a 1-2 stat.

In a social media post Boise State officially said, "The team known for The Blue will battle in the Home of the Blues."

Boise State. Memphis.



Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. MT on ESPN2. 📺🗓️



The team known for The Blue will battle in the Home of the Blues.#Compete | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/v1uZM0Rejo — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 18, 2023

Watch more on Boise State Football:

See all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.