Boise State Football announces kickoff time for Boise State @ Memphis

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Football announced the kickoff time for the battle between the Boise State Bronco's and Memphis Tigers.
The Broncos will take on the Tigers at their home stadium in Memphis on Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. MT on ESPN2.
As the Bronco's come off their first win of the season against North Dakota, all eyes are on the Bronco's in their first-ever meeting between Boise State and Memphis.
Memphis is 3-0 this season and Boise State is holding a 1-2 stat.
In a social media post Boise State officially said, "The team known for The Blue will battle in the Home of the Blues."
