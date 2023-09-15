Watch KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day Show at 9 a.m. Saturday

Start your Saturday morning on KTVB Channel 7 with Jay Tust and Brady Frederick, who will be live on The Blue previewing Boise State's matchup with North Dakota.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football program finds itself in unfamiliar territory, chasing its first win entering the third week of the season. On Saturday, the Broncos will highlight their familiar winning ways and honor tradition against North Dakota at Albertsons Stadium.

Prior to kickoff, former defensive lineman Michel Borgeau will raise the Blue Chaos Flag as a representative of Boise State's 1980 National Championship team. The morning matchup is themed the "Throwback Game" for the Broncos, who plan to wear helmets with an updated version of the original Bronco + Idaho logo.

The non-conference bout kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday on Fox Sports 1. This will be the first meeting on the gridiron between the two programs and Boise State's first game against a team from North Dakota in school history.

From a distance, Saturday's contest would be considered a tune-up game – or confidence-builder – for head coach Andy Avalos and company, as Boise State rides 18-straight wins over FCS opponents. However, the Fighting Hawks tout one of the nation's top offenses, a unit defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson knows is "clicking on a lot of different cylinders."

North Dakota quarterback Tommy Schuster has completed 43-of-56 passes this fall, accounting for 521 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Boise State sits fourth-to-last in total defense through two games, allowing an average of 549 yards.

The Broncos' defense has been successful in the red zone, ranking among the country's top-30 units by allowing just six touchdowns when opponents get inside the 20-yard line. If Danielson's group can flex its muscles in the middle of the field, Boise State has plenty of talent to get back on track.

Offensively, starting quarterback Taylen Green is ready to roll against North Dakota after missing the fourth quarter against UCF due to cramps, according to Avalos. After a highlight reel 2022 debut campaign, Green's encore season is yet to fully take flight.

Earlier this week, offensive coordinator and position coach Bush Hamdan reiterated the third-year sophomore is still learning, but said he is confident Green is bound to take off soon. The majority of the Texas native's production has come on screens to standout running back Ashton Jeanty, who leads the team with 206 receiving yards and two scores.

